(Bloomberg) -- Japan and the Philippines are set to sign on Monday an agreement that would facilitate mutual military visits, as the US allies tighten their defense ties amid tensions with China.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will witness the signing of the Reciprocal Access Agreement, which is a commitment made at the inaugural Philippines-Japan foreign and defense ministerial meeting or 2+2 in April 2022, the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement on Sunday.

The two nations’ defense and foreign ministers are meeting in Manila on Monday “to further deepen security and defense policy coordination and security cooperation between the two countries,” the statement said. Japan is one of the Philippines’ four strategic partners.

With the conclusion of the military pact negotiations, the two nations “expect to see the further progress in promoting exchanges between the Self-Defense Forces and the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuya Endo told reporters on Thursday when asked about the expected outcome of the 2+2 meeting.

The security deal would facilitate mutual military visits between Tokyo and Manila. Japan has a similar deal with Australia, while the US has a visiting forces agreement with the Philippines.

Japan and the Philippines are deepening their defense ties, as they face similar security challenges. Manila has been clashing with Beijing’s vessels in the South China Sea in recent months as both assert their claims in the crucial waterway.

Tokyo, for its part, has been locked in a dispute with Beijing over century-old claims to a set of uninhabited islands in the East China Sea.

Japan has backed Manila in its effort to safeguard its maritime claims in the South China Sea, including in maritime patrols and defense equipment.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Marcos Jr. earlier this year met with US President Joe Biden where they pledged to bolster security ties. Their countries also form an emerging regional group with Australia called the “Squad.”

Marcos has described the reciprocal access agreement with Japan as “extremely significant” to boost both nations’ capabilities for defense and disaster preparedness.

