(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s currency chief said the government is watching the yen with a high level of urgency, describing recent currency moves as rapid and one-sided, and escalating warnings.

“I have serious concern about the recent rapid weakening of the yen and we are closely monitoring market trends with a high sense of urgency,” Vice Finance Minister Masato Kanda told reporters late Wednesday.

“We will take necessary actions against any excessive movements,” he said. Kanda refrained from commenting if the yen’s latest move was excessive.

The yen fell to the weakest level since 1986, fanning speculation authorities may be soon be forced to support the currency again in a bid to stem the biggest depreciation in the developed world.

The comments from Japan’s top currency official reflect growing urgency within the government to address the currency’s depreciation. Earlier this week, Kanda said authorities were ready to intervene in currency markets at any time around the clock if needed, reaffirming an existing stance.

The yen slumped to 160.62 per dollar, beyond levels that last led officials to intervene in the market in April. The vast gap between interest rates in Japan and the US has kept pressure on the yen despite attempts to stem its slide.

Japan has acknowledged it spent ¥9.8 trillion ($61.3 billion) intervening in currency markets between April 26 and May 29. Although specific dates weren’t disclosed, trading patterns suggest major interventions occurred on April 29 and May 1. Data on foreign reserves suggest Japan sold Treasuries to fund these actions.

Kanda had just returned from Seoul, where he attended talks with his South Korean counterparts. Both nations expressed concerns about their weakening currencies and agreed to find ways to bolster their currency swap deal.

(Updates with yen moves, additional details from sixth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.