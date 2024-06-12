(Bloomberg) -- The pace of gains in Japan’s producer prices quickened more than expected in May, registering the fastest clip in nine months, adding to signs of simmering inflationary pressure ahead of the Bank of Japan’s meeting this week.

The measure of input prices for Japanese firms rose 2.4% from a year earlier, the BOJ reported Wednesday. The gain, which exceeded economists’ expectations of a 2% increase, was led by higher renewable energy surcharges.

From the prior month, prices gained 0.7%, the biggest climb in 18 months.

The report showed a 6.9% rise in yen-denominated costs for imported materials, the biggest gain since March last year in a sign of the yen’s impact on inflation after Japan’s currency hit a fresh 34-year low versus the dollar on April 29.

The yen’s slide this year has stoked concerns that Japan may see a rebound in cost-push inflation via higher import costs, which may weigh on consumption and crimp investment. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has said he will respond to the yen with a policy change if currency moves affect the price trend.

The BOJ concludes its next two-day policy meeting on Friday. Analysts expect authorities to keep interest rates on hold, with an increasing number of analysts seeing the risk of rate hike next month.

