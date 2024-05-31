(Bloomberg) -- In what is likely one of the largest hacks of a digital-asset platform, the Japanese crypto exchange DMM Bitcoin said it detected “an unauthorized leak” of around $301 million from its digital wallet.

The exchange is still investigating the outflow, equal to 4,503 Bitcoin, the company said on its website. It’s restricted a slew of services, including cryptocurrency withdrawals. In a tweet, blockchain researcher Chainalysis called the incident a “hack,” and labeled the funds as stolen.

The haul is the seventh-biggest crypto hack ever, Chainalysis said. The “leaked” funds have been split up across 10 crypto addresses so far, according to crypto forensics company TRM Labs.

“We have already taken measures to prevent the unauthorized leak, but we have also implemented restrictions on the use of some services to ensure additional safety,” the exchange said. “Please rest assured that all of your Bitcoin (BTC) deposits will be fully guaranteed, as we will procure the equivalent amount of BTC that was leaked with support from our group companies.”

Prior to the DMM leak, the crypto industry has had more than $473 million in losses from hacks and fraud year-to-date, down 20% year-over-year, according to bug-bounty platform Immunefi.

DMM Bitcoin didn’t immediately return requests for additional comment.

