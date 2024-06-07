(Bloomberg) -- Keith Gill’s highly anticipated return to YouTube could take GameStop Corp. speculators on a wild ride Friday as the man who has helped drive recent multi-billion dollar swings in the stock price commands investors’ attention.

Shares of the video-game retailer rose as much as 37% in early premarket trading on the day of Gill’s first livestream in more than three years. Overall, the stock has soared 167% since Gill returned to X with a cryptic meme on May 12, adding $11 billion to GameStop’s market value over that stretch.

The surge has bolstered Gill’s apparent position in the company to more than $500 million, when accounting for common stock and call options, according to a Reddit post on June 6. Now, the video could serve as yet another catalyst for the meme stock darling, as more than 12,000 YouTube users have asked to be notified when the stream starts at noon in New York.

“I have no choice, do I?” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, when asked if he’ll be watching. “There’s a lot of mystery here, and until it’s like Scooby-Doo where they take the mask off the guy, we don’t know really what’s going on.”

Cryptic posts from Gill’s Roaring Kitty X account combined with portfolio checks on his DeepF—-ingValue handle on Reddit, sent investors piling into GameStop shares over the past four weeks. The stock’s surge over that stretch comes despite the video-game retailer selling nearly $1 billion in equity and providing preliminary sales numbers that showed declining revenue.

Bullish Speculation

Gill’s return to YouTube sparked further speculation that he’s bullish on GameStop, even though his post contained no information on what he plans to discuss or whether he’ll disclose new positions. However, the YouTube post did include a disclaimer warning that the video would be opinion-based, along with familiar equity legalese saying past performance is not indicative of future results — something that hadn’t appeared in prior posts from the account.

“This YouTube channel is not under any obligation to update or correct any information provided in these videos,” the disclaimer read in part. “Statements and opinions are subject to change without notice. No compensation is received by this YouTube channel for the opinions expressed.”

Instead of investors buying shares of the company on fundamentals, Gill’s influence has been enough to set chatrooms and social media platforms on fire with chatter around the stock.

“He’s the shaman for this group,” Sosnick said. “And if he is really involved and orchestrating this thing then that’s what his followers would want it to be.”

GameStop’s stock price “is completely divorced from its business,” said Kim Forrest, founder and chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners, who added that she won’t be among the thousands watching the “spectacle” of Gill’s return.

Investing in meme stocks became a frenzy in 2021 as cash-rich retail investors cooped up during the height of the pandemic bet against short-selling hedge funds, sending equity markets soaring. The mania delivered huge losses to the likes of Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management, which was forced to shutter, and rich returns to those who placed bets early in the frenzy before stocks like GameStop came crashing down.

The latest rally in GameStop shares has also burned skeptical investors. Thursday’s gain alone dealt short sellers nearly $1 billion in mark-to-market losses, according to data analytics firm S3 Partners. Those bearish investors are now down almost $1.4 billion this month, the firm’s data show, despite shorts buying 2.2 million shares to cover the bearish bets over the past 30 days.

Big Position

Earlier this week, Gill shared a screenshot on Reddit that appeared to show him owning $116 million of GameStop shares. A position that large would make Gill one of the company’s five biggest investors. It’s also more than six times the number of shares his account showed in an April 2021 post, the last time it was active on Reddit, when accounting for a four-for-one stock split.

Gill profited handsomely from investing in the beleaguered video-game retailer through 2020 and 2021. His recent social media activity, beginning with a cryptic X post on May 12 of an image of a video gamer leaning in, fueled anticipation that he was returning to the market, driving the share price to more than triple in a matter of days.

This week, a Reddit post showing the massive stake paired with another X post sent shares higher, as Gill showed an image of a reverse card from the game UNO that allows a player to flip the direction of play.

The posts and the market’s reaction to them have sparked conversations over whether Gill’s social media actions could amount to market manipulation. Online brokerage E*Trade was considering banning Gill from its platform, in part due to his influence over the stock, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week.

“What the government would need to show to pursue a market manipulation theory is manipulative intent,” said Pillsbury partner David Oliwenstein, a member of the firm’s Corporate Investigations & White Collar Defense team and former senior counsel in the SEC’s Market Abuse Unit.

Gill’s apparent promotion on X using videos and memes that are seemingly unrelated to the company put his behavior in “uncharted territory,” Oliwenstein said. But “the elements of a market manipulation claim remain unchanged. It’s a matter of taking the current fact pattern to prove manipulative intent,” he said.

“It’s safe to assume that the SEC will at least take a hard look at the trading,” Oliwenstein said.

--With assistance from Carmen Reinicke and Subrat Patnaik.

