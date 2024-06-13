(Bloomberg) -- Kenya announced a 3.3% budget deficit to gross domestic product for the coming fiscal year, slightly higher than the 2.9% it had initially signaled.

The financing gap is still significantly narrower than the 5.7% projected for the current fiscal period, fulfilling a key objective of an International Monetary Fund program for the East African nation to tighten its belt.

The budget hole of 597 billion shillings ($4.6 billion) will be plugged using net foreign borrowings of 333.8 billion shillings and net domestic financing of 263.2 billion shillings, Treasury Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u said in a budget speech to lawmakers.

Kenya plans “to enhance fiscal consolidation efforts to reduce debt vulnerabilities and rebuild fiscal buffers amid significant global and domestic challenges,” the minister said.

The IMF has classified Kenya as being at high risk of debt distress as it has repeatedly failed to reduce its deficits. President William Ruto’s government has introduced a myriad of taxes to boost revenue that have angered Kenyans who think officials are corrupt and wasteful.

Budget Highlights:

Total expenditure in the 2024-25 budget is projected at 3.992 trillion shillings, equivalent to 22.1% of GDP, and slightly higher than previous projections. Of this, recurrent costs will amount to 2.84 trillion shillings - equivalent to 15.7% of GDP, and development spending at 707 billion shillings.

Ordinary revenue is expected to climb to 2.917 trillion shillings in the year through June 2025, helped by aggressive tax proposals presented to lawmakers for approval.

Taxes proposed in the Finance Bill 2024 and custom measures agreed by East African Community member states are expected to generate an additional 346.7 billion shillings, the minister said.

Kenya also projects to achieve a primary surplus for the first time in more than two decades. The measure - the difference between revenue and expenditure without debt repayments – is projected at 2.3% of GDP next fiscal year from an estimated deficit of 0.4% in the current period, Ndung’u said.

