(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan President William Ruto sent-off the first 400 police officers to Haiti to help tackle gang violence in the country.

Speaking at the National Police College in the capital, Nairobi, Ruto expressed his confidence that the Kenyan contingent, together with others from contributing countries, will help in returning lasting peace in the conflict-ravaged Haiti, the presidency said in a statement on Monday.

“This mission is one of the most urgent, important and historic in the history of global solidarity,” Ruto said. “It is a mission to affirm the universal values of the community of nations, a mission to take a stand for humanity,” he said.

Heavily-armed gangs control large parts of the capital, Port-au-Prince, as well as swathes of the countryside, and have paralyzed the economy with kidnappings, extortion and turf wars.

The US has previously said it hopes the deployment can help Haiti’s security forces restore stability, and views the extra personnel as a way to support existing police efforts rather than supplant them.

The deployment, which has United Nations Security Council backing, was delayed for several months after a Kenyan court decision.

Ruto also said at the event that the government would increase the salaries of police officers next month and improve their welfare.

Last week police in the East African nation clashed with protesters opposed to plans by Ruto to ram through a slew of unpopular taxes.

The demonstrations are expected to resume Tuesday to coincide with a vote in parliament on the Finance Bill 2024, which seeks to raise as much as $2.4 billion by taxing everything from sanitary pads to bread.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.