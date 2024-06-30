(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan President William Ruto defended his decision to deploy the military to quell nationwide protests over the past two weeks that have left at least 24 people dead.

“I mean, what choice did I have?” Ruto said in a televised roundtable with Kenyan media on Sunday. “I have no blood on my hands.”

Protesters on Tuesday stormed the National Assembly just after lawmakers approved a contentious tax bill. The president had initially termed the action treasonous and said he’d deploy the military to prevent further violence, before withdrawing support for the legislation.

Kenyan police have done the best they could, the president said, adding that his administration will investigate the use of open fire by police forces. The military will remain on the streets as a last resort, he said.

“I don’t want to be the leader that took the country in the wrong direction,” he said.

