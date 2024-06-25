(Bloomberg) -- Johannes Huth, who spearheaded some of KKR & Co.’s most high-profile European deals, is retiring from the private equity giant after a 25-year stint.

London-based Huth is stepping down from his roles as KKR’s chairman for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and an active partner, he said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday. He will remain as a senior advisory partner and on the boards of hedge fund Marshall Wace, media company Axel Springer and vacation parks group Roompot.

“This step will allow me to focus on the next phase of my life, including investing my own capital, and spending more time on my charitable and many other personal interests,” Huth said in the post. “I look forward to continuing to work together with many colleagues in my new role.”

Huth joined the private equity firm in 1999 after getting a cold call from Henry Kravis, who co-founded KKR and still serves as co-executive chairman.

Huth became a partner at the firm in 2000, was named chairman of EMEA in early 2023. He was previously head of KKR EMEA. He has been succeeded in that post by Tara Davies and Mattia Caprioli. They were appointed heads of KKR Europe in December 2023, after having assumed responsibilities for the investment firm’s operations in the region months earlier. Davies also co-leads European infrastructure alongside Vincent Policard, while Caprioli and Philipp Freise co-run the firm’s private equity business in the region.

Huth has played a pivotal role and is a longtime member of KKR’s leadership team, the investment firm said in a statement.

“As a colleague, friend and trusted partner to many, his impact cannot be understated,” the firm said. “We are pleased to continue our 25+ year partnership with Johannes as he transitions to this new chapter at KKR.”

His most notable deals at KKR include the takeovers of defense supplier Hensoldt, which it subsequently listed, and Axel Springer in Germany. He also led work on the buyout of French electronics components firm Legrand SA from Schneider Electric SE and UK drugstore chain Boots, which KKR bought alongside billionaire Stefano Pessina and later sold to Walgreens. He also participated in KKR’s investments in Coty Inc. and Wella.

Prior to KKR, Huth worked at Investcorp Holdings BSC and Salomon Brothers.

(Adds details on deals that Huth participated in eighth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.