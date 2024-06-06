(Bloomberg) -- Koch Industries Inc., the second-largest closely held firm in the US, is changing its name after nearly six decades, along with its corporate structure.

The top-level holding company will be known as Koch Inc. and Koch Companies LLC will be a new financially rated subsidiary. The change takes effect in the third quarter.

The Wichita, Kansas-based conglomerate has diversified operations in oil refining, pipelines, commodities trading, ranching and paper pulp, and has annual revenue of about $125 billion. Charles Koch, co-chief executive officer, is ranked 22nd on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. He owns 38% of the company.

“We are no longer only an industrial company, but also a company involved in technology of all kinds,” the company said Thursday in a statement on its website.

Under founder Fred Koch and continuing today, the family has been famously active in politics and pumped millions into conservative causes. The company last year made some leadership changes, including hiring Dave Robertson as co-chief executive officer.

