Kyiv Comes Under Attack in Missile Strike Across Ukraine
(Bloomberg) -- The Ukrainian capital came under attack on Monday as part of an assault across the country, with the nation’s air force reporting that Kinzhal missiles had been deployed from Russia.
Explosions were heard in central Kyiv early Monday, amid reports of missile debris in several districts. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said via Telegram that medical teams had been sent to the city’s central Solomianskyi district.
The attack was the first missile barrage on Kyiv since late March.
