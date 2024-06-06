(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s key measure of euro-zone wage growth probably held steady in the first quarter, President Christine Lagarde said.

Based on national data from 15 countries, compensation per employee grew at 4.7% in the three months through March — the same rate as in late 2023, she told journalists after the ECB’s Governing Council meeting on Thursday.

The official data will only be released on Friday. Economists have recently raised their projections after negotiated wages — a narrower measure — already rose 4.7% in the first quarter, stronger than many had anticipated.

