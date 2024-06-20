(Bloomberg) -- The far right National Rally party of Marine Le Pen held on to its lead in the French legislative elections, with President Emmanuel Macron’s group still trailing in third place, according to a poll of voting intentions published on Thursday.

Le Pen’s group would get 33% of the vote, followed by the alliance of left parties, the New Popular Front, at 26% and Macron’s group at 21%, according to the survey by Toluna Harris Interactive for Challenge, M6 and RTL.

Read More: Bloomberg French Poll of Polls: Le Pen’s Far Right Is in Front

The pollster interviewed 2,004 adults on the electoral rolls between June 19 and 20. The margin of error was around 1.3 points.

Macron dissolved the National Assembly earlier this month and called a snap legislative vote after his group was trounced in European Parliament elections. The first round of the elections will be held on June 30, with the second round slated for July 7.

According to the poll, the National Rally would get between 220 and 250 seats, with its ally — the Eric Ciotti wing of the Republican party — winning 15 to 30 seats. The left alliance would get 135-165 seats, while Macron’s party would win 95 to 130 seats. The broader Republican party, not allied with Le Pen’s group, would have 30 to 50 members of parliament.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.