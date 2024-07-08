{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    1h ago

    Lilly agrees to buy U.S. biotech Morphic in US$3.2 billion deal

    Frank Connelly, Bloomberg News

    Eli Lilly raises 2024 sales forecast on weight-loss drug demand

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Eli Lilly & Co. agreed to buy U.S. biopharma company Morphic Holding Inc. for about US$3.2 billion to gain experimental therapies for inflammatory bowel disease and other chronic illnesses.

    Lilly will pay $57 a share for Waltham, Massachusetts-based Morphic, or 79 per cent more than the closing price Friday, the companies said in a statement Monday. Morphic’s board recommends that stockholders tender their shares in the offer.

    Morphic is developing a so-called selective oral small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The experimental therapy is currently being evaluated in two mid-stage studies in ulcerative colitis, and an early-stage trial in Crohn’s disease.