Lilly agrees to buy U.S. biotech Morphic in US$3.2 billion deal

Eli Lilly & Co. agreed to buy U.S. biopharma company Morphic Holding Inc. for about US$3.2 billion to gain experimental therapies for inflammatory bowel disease and other chronic illnesses.

Lilly will pay $57 a share for Waltham, Massachusetts-based Morphic, or 79 per cent more than the closing price Friday, the companies said in a statement Monday. Morphic’s board recommends that stockholders tender their shares in the offer.

Morphic is developing a so-called selective oral small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The experimental therapy is currently being evaluated in two mid-stage studies in ulcerative colitis, and an early-stage trial in Crohn’s disease.