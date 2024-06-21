(Bloomberg) -- Estonia said it will close the Baltic country’s main route for travelers bound for Russia over the weekend, saying long lines of people at the frontier posed a threat to health and public order.

While the Estonian government has consistently discouraged residents from traveling to Russia amid fraught political relations between the European Union and Moscow, many continue to do so as the country’s Russian-speaking community have family across the border.

The border point across the Narva River is only open to pedestrians after Russia ended motorized traffic this year and was temporarily closed by Estonia on Thursday night as hundreds gathered ahead of a holiday weekend. It will close now at 11 p.m. Friday and remain shut until Monday, though incoming foot traffic from Russia will be allowed.

Russia is only accepting people very slowly, “swelling the number of people waiting to cross the border in Narva to a dangerous level,” Estonia’s border guard service said in a statement.

Travelers, many of whom are Russian citizens returning to their home country, were advised to leave Estonia through smaller border points in the south of the country that will remain open non-stop.

Around 400 people are waiting to cross at the Narva River, the border service said. A regional office of the Russian border guard service didn’t respond to a phone call for comment after office hours.

The Estonian city of Narva has become a flashpoint in tensions between the EU member nation and Russia, which last month removed floating navigational aids placed in the Narva River by Estonian authorities so that boats wouldn’t veer into Russian territory.

On Thursday, Russia deployed a balloon equipped with a surveillance camera hovering at the border area, Estonia said. It’s not the first time Estonian authorities have seen such devices flying near the frontier with Russia, but it would be shot down if it were to cross into Estonian territory, local news outlet Delfi reported.

(Updates with details on the decision to halt crossings from first paragraph.)

