(Bloomberg) -- Macau’s gaming revenue jumped 29.7% in May, rising to its highest level since Covid, as the “Golden Week” holiday and new travel permits for Chinese tourists fueled spending.

Gross gaming revenue reached 20.2 billion patacas ($2.5 billion) for the month, according to data released by the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau on Saturday. That was in line with the median analyst estimate of a 30% year-on-year increase.

Key Insights

Macau saw a surge in visitors during China’s five-day Labor Day holiday at the beginning of the month, with average daily tourist arrivals growing 23.2% year on year and returning to 76% of the 2019 level. The casino hub reported 2.6 million visitor arrivals in April, which was about 76% of the pre-pandemic level. The city will release data for May later this month.

Chinese citizens, who make up the majority of Macau’s tourists, are now able to apply for travel permits that allow multiple entries into the gambling hub within a period of time, provided they attend exhibitions, seek medical care, participate in entertainment or join specific tour groups. The travel ease, starting from May, was widely expected to boost visitor numbers.

China has also allowed residents from more mainland cities to apply for individual travel permits to Macau, which shows “favorable policy support from the central government,” said JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts including DS Kim in a note.

Macau’s more affluent visitors are still demonstrating their willingness and ability to spend, Citigroup Inc. analysts including George Choi said in a note, citing exchanges with casino operators.

Market Performance

The Bloomberg Intelligence index of Macau casino operators rose 4.57% in May, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed 1.78%.

--With assistance from Kari Lindberg.

