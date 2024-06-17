(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron’s group and its allies won’t field candidates in about 60 electoral districts so as to clear the way for other parties with a better chance of barring the road to the far right and a new leftist alliance, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said.

He pointed to Correze, in central France, where they would back a conservative Republicans opponent against both the candidate from Marine Le Pen’s National Rally and former President Francois Hollande, who is running on the New Popular Front ticket that includes the far-left France Unbowed.

“There are some 60 places where we know that it’s not our candidates that are the best-placed to avoid the election of the extremes to power,” Attal said Monday in an interview on RTL radio. “Our candidates are useful against the extremes.”

A victory by the National Rally “would be a catastrophe for the country,” he added. He pointed to what he called hundreds of billions of euros in pledges for unfunded programs on both sides that would hurt the economy and feed unemployment.

