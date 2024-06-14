(Bloomberg) -- European populists tend to provoke unjustified fear in financial markets, and France is likely to play to that script, according to Andromeda Capital Management co-founder Alberto Gallo.

Speaking just days since French President Emmanuel Macron called a snap parliamentary election after a defeat by Marine Le Pen’s National Rally in last weekend’s European-Union-wide vote, the fund manager said such junctures tend to offer opportunities for investors.

“There is a pattern of populist leaders being feared by markets, and then getting elected and actually not doing that much negative stuff,” Gallo told Bloomberg Television. “Even in France, the potential for a ‘cohabitation’ Parliament that is in the far right, and a Macron president at the same time, is not that bad.”

Amid the political upheaval in Paris this week, the spread between French and German 10-year bond yields widened seven basis points to 68 basis points, the most since 2017 on a closing basis.

Finance Minister Bruno le Maire warned this week that “a debt crisis is possible,” and he said on Friday that a left-wing victory could lead to the country’s exit from the European Union. Gallo is more sanguine.

“When we see fear in markets because of these potentially binary electoral outcomes, we actually like that — we think markets overestimate this fear, particularly in Europe,” he said. “There’s something interesting here when you see BTPs and OATs in France widening and credit spreads widening because of an election. It’s not going to mean higher defaults in the European space.”

He cited Italy under Premier Giorgia Meloni as a particular example of how investors can initially worry about populists getting into government. The spread between Italian and German bonds narrowed to a two-year low earlier in 2024, although it widened after the recent election outcomes.

“Italy’s Meloni government has been a positive surprise,” he said. “Maybe the best case scenario of what we can expect.”

The prospect of populists taking power does however mean that public finance repair in indebted countries may become less of a priority, Gallo said. Next week, European Union officials are poised to begin reprimanding such member states for failing to conform to the bloc’s deficit limits.

“We’re seeing also the wings of the political spectrum rising in Europe,” he said. “That means that the middle ground parties will have to continue spending — in other words, governments can’t afford to stop.”

