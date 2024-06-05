The euro rose after the European Central Bank cut interest rates as expected — while raising its inflation forecast.

European stocks pared their advance. Money markets kept their bets that the next ECB cut will probably be in September. The yield on 10-year German bonds climbed four basis points to 2.55 per cent. U.S. stock futures were little changed after a reading on jobless claims on the eve of the U.S. payrolls report. Treasury 10-year yields rose two basis points to 4.3 per cent.

ECB Officials led by President Christine Lagarde lowered the key deposit rate by a quarter-point to 3.75 per cent on Thursday, as expected. Having kept it at four per cent for nine months, they said the inflation outlook has improved “markedly,” though also raised projections for prices.

“Today’s widely expected interest rate cut from the ECB will come as a welcome relief to the euro zone economy,” said Dean Turner at UBS Global Wealth Management. “The timing of the next move from the ECB is uncertain. But with the disinflationary process firmly underway, the ECB, along with other central banks, should feel confident enough to ease policy.”

Corporate highlights:

U.S. regulators are investigating whether a deal Microsoft Corp. struck with AI startup Inflection may have been structured to avoid scrutiny, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Robinhood Markets Inc. will acquire the European cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp Ltd. for US$200 million as part of the financial-technology company’s expansion outside of its home market in the U.S.

Newmont Corp., the world’s biggest gold miner, said its plan to raise $2 billion is on track as its asset sales attract bidders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. raised its profit outlook for the full year while also beating market expectations for earnings in the first quarter, driving shares up in premarket trading.

Trafigura Group posted its smallest first-half profit since 2020 — down 73 per cent from a year earlier — as the commodity giant adjusts to calmer conditions across its key energy and metals markets.

Foreign investors have flocked to Saudi Aramco’s $12 billion share sale, people familiar with the matter said, marking a turnaround from the oil giant’s 2019 listing that ended up as a largely local affair.

SpaceX is poised to launch its massive Starship rocket on a fourth major test flight on Thursday, part of the company’s ongoing journey to ready the system for regular flights to orbit and beyond.

Key events this week: