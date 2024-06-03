Stocks fell and bonds rose as traders awaited readings on job openings and factory orders for clues on the state of the economy and the outlook for interest rates. Oil sank.

A risk-off tone prevailed on Tuesday, with equities under pressure on speculation that the next few data points will show more signs of a U.S. economic slowdown. Those bets sparked a flight to haven assets that lifted Treasuries and the U.S. dollar.

“Markets are trading with a risk-off tone globally, said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report. “If the data disappoint, growth worries could see the early risk-off money flows accelerate. However, ‘Goldilocks’ data could help stocks continue to stabilize after last week’s spike in volatility.”

The S&P 500 hovered near 5,270. Treasury 10-year yields four basis points to 4.35 per cent. The greenback rose against all of its developed-market peers except the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc.

Oil extended declines following OPEC+’s plan to return barrels to the market earlier than expected. Copper slipped below US$10,000.

Corporate highlights:

Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger took the stage at the Computex show in Taiwan to talk about new products he expects will help turn back the tide of share losses to peers, including AI leader Nvidia Corp.

Nvidia Corp. is still working on the certification process for Samsung Electronics Co.’s high-bandwidth memory chips, a final required step before the Korean company can begin supplying a component essential to training AI platforms.

Airbus SE is negotiating a major sale of A330neo aircraft to China, with talks gaining momentum since President Xi Jinping visited his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron last month.

Key events this week:

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

U.S. ADP Employment, S&P services PMI, ISM services, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, ECB rate decision, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

China trade, forex reserves, Friday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

U.S. unemployment rate, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 9:36 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0868

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2774

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 154.95 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $69,354.79

Ether rose 0.1% to $3,775.55

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.35%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.52%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.18%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4% to $73.17 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $2,333.30 an ounce

