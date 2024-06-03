Jun 3, 2024
Markets today: Stocks fall and bonds rise with economy in focus
Bloomberg News,
Stocks fell and bonds rose as traders awaited readings on job openings and factory orders for clues on the state of the economy and the outlook for interest rates. Oil sank.
A risk-off tone prevailed on Tuesday, with equities under pressure on speculation that the next few data points will show more signs of a U.S. economic slowdown. Those bets sparked a flight to haven assets that lifted Treasuries and the U.S. dollar.
“Markets are trading with a risk-off tone globally, said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report. “If the data disappoint, growth worries could see the early risk-off money flows accelerate. However, ‘Goldilocks’ data could help stocks continue to stabilize after last week’s spike in volatility.”
The S&P 500 hovered near 5,270. Treasury 10-year yields four basis points to 4.35 per cent. The greenback rose against all of its developed-market peers except the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc.
Oil extended declines following OPEC+’s plan to return barrels to the market earlier than expected. Copper slipped below US$10,000.
Corporate highlights:
- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger took the stage at the Computex show in Taiwan to talk about new products he expects will help turn back the tide of share losses to peers, including AI leader Nvidia Corp.
- Nvidia Corp. is still working on the certification process for Samsung Electronics Co.’s high-bandwidth memory chips, a final required step before the Korean company can begin supplying a component essential to training AI platforms.
- Airbus SE is negotiating a major sale of A330neo aircraft to China, with talks gaining momentum since President Xi Jinping visited his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron last month.
Key events this week:
- China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday
- Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday
- Canada rate decision, Wednesday
- U.S. ADP Employment, S&P services PMI, ISM services, Wednesday
- Eurozone retail sales, ECB rate decision, Thursday
- U.S. initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday
- China trade, forex reserves, Friday
- Eurozone GDP, Friday
- U.S. unemployment rate, nonfarm payrolls, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 9:36 a.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%
- The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%
- The MSCI World Index fell 0.3%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0868
- The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2774
- The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 154.95 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $69,354.79
- Ether rose 0.1% to $3,775.55
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.35%
- Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.52%
- Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.18%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4% to $73.17 a barrel
- Spot gold fell 0.7% to $2,333.30 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.