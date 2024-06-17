(Bloomberg) -- Maryland Governor Wes Moore pardoned more than 175,000 marijuana convictions, addressing what he said were longstanding inequities in the criminal justice system connected to the recreational drug.

The executive order issued Monday includes more than 150,000 misdemeanor convictions for simple possession of cannabis and over 18,000 misdemeanor convictions for use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. Maryland legalized possession and use of small amounts of marijuana last year.

“Marylanders should not continue to face barriers to housing, employment, or educational opportunities based on convictions for conduct that is no longer illegal,” Moore, a Democrat, said in a statement. “This action will also help make significant progress to address the racial wealth gap and will benefit Marylanders from across the state and from across the economic spectrum.”

The governor’s plan was reported earlier by the Washington Post.

The action by Moore, Maryland’s first Black governor, was timed to coincide with Juneteenth, the federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the US. Black people are 3.6 times more likely than White people to be arrested for marijuana possession despite similar usage rates, according to data from the American Civil Liberties Union.

Moore’s act of clemency follows Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey’s mass pardon of tens of thousands of people convicted for simple possession of marijuana earlier this year. Healey is also a Democrat.

Moore, an Army veteran and former investment banker at Deustche Bank AG and Citigroup Inc., spent four years as chief executive officer of the Robin Hood Foundation, a charitable organization that fights poverty in New York City.

