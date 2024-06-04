(Bloomberg) -- Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. raised the price of the basic ad-free subscription to its Max streaming service by $1 to $16.99 a month, just ahead of the release of highly anticipated new shows.

A premium subscription also rose by $1, to $20.99 a month, and annual subscription prices also rose, the company said Tuesday. The premium plan allows access to four streams at once and features high-definition video. The ad-supported plan remains the same at $9.99 monthly.

The rates are effective immediately for new subscribers. Existing customers will see the changes reflected in bills after July 4, the company said.

House of the Dragon, a prequel to the popular Game of Thrones series, returns for its second season on June 16. The Penguin, a series about the Batman villain, is also coming.

Media companies have been increasing the fees for their streaming services to boost profitability after years of prioritizing subscriber growth. They have also been promoting ad-supported plans as a way to generate more revenue.

Bloomberg News reported last month that Warner Bros. was planning to raise prices for Max, as well additional cost cuts, as it looks to reach profitability targets over the next couple of years. The shares were down less than 1% to $8.26 at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in New York.

