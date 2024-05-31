(Bloomberg) -- MetLife Inc. is pursuing an acquisition of Hayfin Capital Management, the private credit specialist that began exploring a sale last year, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The insurance giant is talks for a deal that could value the London-based direct lender at more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The discussions are ongoing and may not ultimately lead to a deal.

A Hayfin representative declined to comment. MetLife didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries also held talks to acquire Hayfin and was among final bidders for the firm, Bloomberg News reported in April.

Hayfin, which is owned by British Columbia Investment Management Corp. as well as Hayfin’s management and employees, has been exploring options since late last year amid rising demand among major asset managers to gain exposure to the $1.7 trillion private credit market.

Founded in 2009 by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executives Tim Flynn and Mark Tognolini, Hayfin invests in credit markets including high yield, special opportunities and direct lending. Its flagship direct lending fund closed last year with more than €6 billion and the firm now has roughly €30 billion under management.

To date, MetLife has developed private credit exposure through MetLife Investment Management, headed by MetLife’s chief financial officer John McCallion. The unit in April said it combined its public fixed income and private capital offerings into a business led by Jude Driscoll.

At the time, the firm said MIM’s private capital team originated $10.4 billion in private placement debt and private structured credit across 212 transactions in 2023. Its private capital assets under management were $136.2 billion at the end of last year, representing less than a quarter of MIM’s roughly $600 billion of combined AUM.

