(Bloomberg) -- Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum’s coalition obtained two-thirds of the seats in the lower house and nearly two-thirds in the senate, the leader of the ruling party said on Sunday.

The ruling coalition will have 83 seats out of 128 in the Senate, Morena party leader Mario Delgado said in a post on X, fewer than the 86 needed to make changes to the constitution. The coalition will hold 372 seats out of 500 in the lower house, he added.

The results leave the coalition built by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in the position of negotiating with just a few senators in order to reach the supermajority needed to pass such reforms.

Mexico’s peso saw its worst week in four years after the coalition’s unexpected landslide wins in congressional races gave them the power to push through major reforms.

Morena leaders and AMLO, as the president is known, said last week they will seek to pass in September a bill to replace the current Supreme Court with elected justices, as well as other bills backed by the president.

Sheinbaum, who is set to take office in October, and her team have sought to restore calm to markets, insisting there will be dialogue before any reforms are passed. She and AMLO are set to meet on Monday.

