(Bloomberg) -- A little over a year after his plans to revive Credit Suisse’s investment bank fell apart, Michael Klein is back with a key role on the year’s biggest share sale that underscores the veteran dealmaker’s strong ties to Saudi Arabia.

M. Klein & Co., the boutique bank led by the Wall Street veteran, is serving as one of the independent financial advisers to the kingdom on its plans to sell shares in its giant oil company in a deal that could raise as much as $12 billion.

That’s given Klein, along with his counterparts at Saudi Arabia’s other independent financial adviser for the deal Moelis & Co., a ringside seat as banking giants from around the world have vied for a role in the offering.

The results of that bake-off were made official this week when Saudi Arabia released the prospectus for the share sale: local company SNB Capital is serving as lead manager for the offering. It is also serving as a joint global coordinator along with Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley.

Al Rajhi Capital, Riyad Capital and Saudi Fransi Capital are all serving as bookrunners on the deal.

Klein opened his own shop in 2012 after earlier spending two decades at Citigroup. He is one of the closest advisers to key decision makers in Saudi Arabia.

He has long advised the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, which aims to control more than $2 trillion by 2030. He’s also shown up as an adviser to Saudi Arabian Mining Co., the country’s biggest metals producer, as it scouts for potential deals.

Fee Details

The follow-on offer comes nearly five years after Saudi Arabia raised about $30 billion in Saudi Aramco’s IPO, a deal in which Klein played a prominent role as financial adviser to the oil giant. Some of the Wall Street banks involved this time around also worked on that deal, when they were paid just over $100 million for their work.

Those relatively small fees are common in the region. In comparison, banks including Goldman and JPMorgan split about $60 million from helping Peloton Interactive Inc. raise just $1.2 billion in 2019.

This time around, the government hasn’t yet specified how much it will pay to the banks managing the sale. Instead, the prospectus said the kingdom will pay fees to the bookrunners based on the total value of the offering as well as the bookrunners’ and company’s expenses tied to the share sale.

Despite the relatively minuscule fees the region typically offers, banks have clamored for a role on this year’s share sale in the hopes that it would help them win other business in the kingdom, which is pushing ahead with an ambitious plan to diversify the economy into areas such as artificial intelligence, sports, tourism and mega projects like the futuristic desert city of Neom.

The kingdom could raise an additional $1.2 billion if it exercises an option to sell more shares in what’s known as a greenshoe as part of the offering. The over-allotment will be exercisable at any time on or before 30 calendar days from start of trading of shares on the Saudi Exchange, which is expected to be June 9, the document said.

Bank of America is acting as the stabilizing manager for that greenshoe option.

Klein’s Latest

Klein, for his part, spent much of the early months of last year crafting an ambitious plan to spin out Credit Suisse’s investment bank and revive the historic First Boston name. That deal was ultimately scuppered when Credit Suisse collapsed into the arms of its rival UBS Group AG.

The veteran dealmaker could have received a personal payday of $200 million if he succeeded in pulling off a subsequent initial public offering, Bloomberg News previously reported.

After those plans fell apart, Klein advised Glencore Plc on its bid to buy Teck Resources Ltd. Earlier this month, he returned to the blank-check arena for the first time in nearly three years, when his Churchill Capital Corp. IX raised $250 million for its ninth special purpose acquisition company.

Earlier this year, Klein faced scrutiny from US lawmakers who were examining his ties to Saudi Arabia amid the planned merger of the PGA Tour with the kingdom’s LIV Golf.

The PIF sued its advisers in a Saudi court in November in order to prevent them from submitting information to the US Senate committee. Violating the court order could lead the kingdom to imprison executives and their staffers for 20 years, Klein said at a US Senate committee hearing in February.

“Given our firm’s expertise and size, we are fortunate to be able to choose the clients we work with and the transactions we participate in” Klein told the senators in February. “We hold ourselves and our engagements to the highest professional standards.”

--With assistance from Rakteem Katakey.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.