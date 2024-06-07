(Bloomberg) -- More than a decade after Hewlett Packard first accused Mike Lynch of tricking the American tech giant into overpaying for his firm, the British software tycoon has finally won redemption from a US jury.

But even as he walks free from US criminal charges after an acquittal that defied all the odds, Lynch, who made at least $500 million from Autonomy’s sale, has to clear his name in a separate London civil case against Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

HPE is seeking as much as $4 billion from Lynch after a judge found that he and Autonomy fraudulently boosted the value of the company.

The judge came to that conclusion following a nine month, £40 million ($50.9 million) trial that was among the longest and most expensive in modern British history. In the 2022 ruling, coming in at more than 500,000 words, Judge Robert Hildyard said that Autonomy was dressed up to be much larger and more successful than it really was.

“One of the tragedies of the case is clear,” the judge said, “the company will probably always be associated with fraud.”

The UK suit sets up a reputational tug-of-war over the British tech star as he prepares to fly back to the UK and return to the sector that once feted him. He’s argued for years that he was scapegoated for the ill-fated acquisition of Autonomy by one of the oldest US tech companies.

“It’s still a very serious position, but today will be regarded as being a good day in the context of a very long-running battle,” said Robin Henry, a disputes lawyer at Collyer Bristow not involved in the case.

After Lynch’s acquittal in California, his spokespeople said the decision allows the businessman to “continue his work without the cloud of these charges hanging over him.”

But he still needs to face HPE in court. The company’s lawyers and executives, including ex-chief executive officer Meg Whitman, have pursued Lynch for more than a decade, consistently attempting to put the blame on Autonomy.

HP bought the software firm for $11 billion only to write down the valuation by $8.8 billion within a year. The US firm sought to encourage prosecutors in both the UK and the US to pursue their own investigations, before it filed the successful suit against Lynch in London.

Lynch said previously that he plans to appeal the civil court findings, with his lawyers insisting that the litigation isn’t resolved at all. But first, he needs to wait for a ruling on the size of the damages that he must pay.

HPE said in February the losses that Lynch and his former chief financial officer must pay back total $4 billion, while the judge had previously cautioned that the final amount was likely to be “substantially less” than HP claimed.

“The fraud was consistent and clear,” HPE’s lawyers said at the damages hearing in February. Meanwhile, Lynch’s attorney argued that even if accurate information had been given, HP would have still purchased Autonomy.

On Friday, a spokesman for HPE declined to comment on the acquittal.

“This verdict closes the book on a relentless 13-year effort to pin HP’s well-documented ineptitude on Dr. Lynch,” Christopher Morvillo, Lynch’s lawyer said in a statement.

The civil trial in particular painted an unflattering picture of the American corporation, with the discovery of reams of emails documenting internal infighting between executives.

Lynch, for his part, had always insisted that HP, with its long history in hardware, never understood what it was buying and simply ran his business into the ground.

