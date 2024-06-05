(Bloomberg) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is putting in plans for a coalition government after his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party lost a majority in parliament, will most likely aim for a lower budget gap, a top economist said.

The fiscal deficit target will be brought down to 4.9% of the gross domestic product when the new government announces its budget in coming weeks, from the 5.1% target Modi had outlined in February, according to Neelkanth Mishra, chief economist at Axis Bank Ltd.

The new government may have a “temptation” to spend, but the fiscal buffer provided by the central bank’s record dividend will be partly used to bring down the deficit, Mishra told Bloomberg’s Menaka Doshi in an online discussion on what investors are watching for, post India’s general election.

Mishra’s comments add to the mounting debate on whether the election outcome may tilt the government towards more populist spending measures to shore up support, risking efforts to narrow the budget deficit. India’s central bank last month transferred a $25 billion dividend to the government, shoring up revenues for the administration.

Official results on Tuesday showed that while Modi’s party lost its majority, the National Democratic Alliance of which the BJP is part of, secured enough votes to form a government if it sticks together.

Indian stocks suffered their worst day in more than four years on Tuesday, wiping off $386 billion in market value as Modi won by a smaller-than-expected margin. Before voting kicked off on April 19, Modi had predicted his alliance would win 400 seats and exit polls showed he was on track for the landslide victory.

The market gave back gains after the exit poll expectations disappointed, Mishra said. “I wouldn’t read too much into how the market responded yesterday.”

In a couple of weeks investors will start focusing on other issues, such as the progress of the monsoon and policies that will be introduced by the new government, he said. On Wednesday, Indian stocks oscillated between gains and losses, with most investors still digesting the election results.

Analysts said a coalition government would restrict Modi’s ability to push through tough economic reforms, such as amending land or labor laws, as well as other measures needed to turn India into a developed nation by mid-century.

Mishra said a coalition government could see funding constraints aimed at improving urban infrastructure. More infrastructure spending would have helped power the growth-driving real estate cycle over the next few years, he added.

The electoral outcome would not affect India’s bonds, which are set to be included in JPMorgan’s benchmark emerging-market index later this month, according to Mishra, as many investors have already made their purchases.

