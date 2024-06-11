(Bloomberg) -- The Mountain Valley Pipeline, which drew opposition from environmentalists and backing from West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, received approval from US regulators to begin operating.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the 300-mile (483 kilometer) natural gas pipeline on Tuesday. It stretches across the Appalachian Mountains from northern West Virginia to southern Virginia, cutting through a national forest and across hundreds of streams.

The project was years behind schedule after protracted legal battles. Manchin, a former Democrat who’s now an independent, added language last year approving the pipeline into legislation to lift the national debt limit. He long argued it was needed to increase domestic energy production and lower fuel costs.

US natural gas producer EQT Corp. has agreed to buy the system from Equitrans Midstream Corp.

