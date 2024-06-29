(Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA sees positive contributions to growth after six quarters of stable to negative development, Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider told newspaper Schweiz am Wochenende.

“From the second quarter and for the rest of the year, a stable, positive contribution to growth through volume and product mix is expected again,” Schneider said in the interview.

Coffee and pet food — two areas that have driven growth in recent years — are continuing to expand, he said, adding that Nestle will consider increasing production of Nespresso capsules at its Romont and Avenches sites in Switzerland if demand grows.

Asked about allegations that the company used illegal treatments to purify its mineral water, Schneider said “there have been filtration methods used in the past that should not have been used.” He declined to comment on whether countries other than Switzerland and France were affected, citing ongoing talks with local authorities.

Nestle has also in recent months had to grapple with accusations the company added sugar to baby-milk products in some Asian and African. The products are sugar free in Switzerland, Public Eye and the International Baby Food Action Network said in an April 17 report.

“We do not have a double standard here,” Schneider said.

