(Bloomberg) -- Canada will start requiring foreign streaming platforms to contribute 5% of their Canadian revenues later this year to help pay for local media productions.

The new obligations — imposed on streaming companies that make C$25 million ($18.3 million) or more in Canadian revenue and aren’t affiliated with domestic broadcasters — take effect on Sept. 1, the country’s broadcast regulator said Tuesday.

The regulator estimates the tax will raise C$200 million annually. Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co. are expected to be among the companies captured under the new rules.

The funding requirement for streaming services is similar to existing regulations that compel broadcast distributors such as Rogers Communications Inc. to support local programming. It’s part of a larger effort by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to funnel money from foreign companies into the Canadian media and news sectors.

The contributions will be directed to areas of “immediate need” including local news on radio and television as well as content created by and for Canadians of diverse backgrounds, according to the regulatory agency, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

