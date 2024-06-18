(Bloomberg) -- Lawmakers in Kansas advanced legislation on Tuesday that would help the Kansas City Chiefs to move across state lines from Missouri.

The legislation allows the sale of the state’s sales tax and revenue bonds to cover up to 70% of the cost of a new stadium or practice facility for a National Football League or Major League Baseball team from an adjacent state, according to a summary of the bill. Usually so-called STAR bonds are capped at 50% of project costs. After passing the House by a vote of 84 to 38, the legislation will now be considered by the state Senate.

The effort to entice the Chiefs comes after voters in a Missouri county rejected the extension of a sales tax that would help fund renovations to the team’s 50-year-old NFL stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The funds would have also been used to build a new ballpark for the MLB’s Royals.

“How about those Chiefs?,” jested Kansas lawmaker Ken Rahjes. He told his colleagues that the road to a “yes” vote was a lonely one and he initially had concerns about the proposal. However, many of his constituents were in favor of the plan, which helped ease worries.

Still, some lawmakers spoke out against the bill. “I think the Chiefs and the Royals are pretty much using us,” Susan Ruiz, a Democratic lawmaker, said during the legislative hearing. She added that she thinks the teams will ultimately end up staying in Missouri.

Ruiz said she would rather lawmakers take on the expansion of Medicaid and provide funding for the homeless.

And Paul Waggoner, a Republican lawmaker, spoke out about the financial risks of the proposal to taxpayers. “This is not your mother’s STAR bonds, this is a jacked up, supersized version of STAR bonds,” he told colleagues.

Jackson County, Missouri, where voters rebuffed the subsidy for the teams, is taking note of Kansas’s effort to lure the teams. Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr., a former All-Star player for the Royals, criticized the “bidding war” for the teams in a statement on Tuesday.

“The state of Kansas is considering using STAR bonds at unprecedented levels to attract our teams across the state line, despite the historic 2019 agreement to end the economic border war between Missouri and Kansas,” he said in the statement. “This competition does not serve our residents or our communities.”

