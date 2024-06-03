(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria experienced widespread power cuts on Monday after labor unions called a general strike, closing down the national grid and disrupting services at key airports in the West African nation.

The indefinite industrial action began after talks to raise the minimum wage broke down between the government and two of the nation’s largest labor federations.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria said in a statement that the national grid was shut off in the early hours of Monday morning as a result of the strike.

Nigeria’s airport authority said services had been impacted, with travelers separately reporting being stranded in the commercial hub of Lagos and Abuja, the capital, after their flights were canceled.

The operator of the main domestic terminal in Lagos cautioned in a tweet on Monday afternoon that operations continue to be “significantly affected” by the strike. Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest carrier, said in a separate tweet that only its regional and international flights were operating on Monday.

Unions want a more than ten-fold increase in the minimum wage to 400,000 naira ($270) a month from 30,000 naira in response to a cost-of-living crisis amid spiraling inflation, after the government scrapped costly fuel and electricity subsidies. They also want a “vexatious” hike in electricity tariffs to be reversed. The government has offered to double the minimum wage to 60,000 naira.

“Nigerian workers, who are the backbone of our nation’s economy, deserve fair and decent wages that reflect the current economic realities,” the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Nigeria Trade Union Congress said in a statement.

The Justice Ministry in response called the strikes “premature, ineffectual and illegal,” and urged the unions to return to the negotiating table.

--With assistance from Nduka Orjinmo.

(Updates with tweeted statement from Lagos airport in fifth paragraph.)

