(Bloomberg) -- Norinchukin Bank said it doesn’t need additional funds beyond a planned 1.2 trillion yen ($7.6 billion) capital raise, despite tripling an estimate of potential losses this week.

The bank is in talks with member cooperatives about the planned capital raise and the amount sought has not changed, a company spokesman said in an email. It’s also mulling investments in Japanese government bonds as it seeks to rebuild its securities portfolio.

The unlisted firm warned this week that losses this fiscal year may swell to 1.5 trillion yen, triple an estimate made less than a month ago when it first announced the capital raise, and said it would sell a $63 billion portfolio of low-yielding US and European government bonds.

“The capital restructuring is for the purpose of securing additional investment capacity to improve our portfolio,” the spokesman said. “It’s not for making up losses, so the amount won’t change.”

Higher-for-longer borrowing costs caused Norinchukin’s portfolio of sovereign debt to become unprofitable to hold. Those investments have been mainly financed by repo funding, the spokesman said. The portfolio is being liquidated to help the firm return to profitability.

“We decided to sell about 10 trillion yen of US and European sovereign bonds by taking further steps in our review of the portfolio, to ensure a return to profit in fiscal year 2025.”

The company may add more Japanese government bonds to its portfolio. Norinchukin previously said it could increase allocations to collateralized loan obligations, domestic and overseas bonds, stocks and project financing.

A rise in yen interest rates “will lead to an increase in investment opportunities in Japan,” the spokesman said, “so increasing investments in JGBs is one of our options.”

