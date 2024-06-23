(Bloomberg) -- New York, Washington and the middle Atlantic region will bake through another day of hot, sticky weather, pushing temperatures close to record highs before thunderstorms arrive to briefly cool things off.

Sunday’s high is forecast to reach 94F (34C) in New York’s Central Park, just shy of the record 96 for the date set in 1988, the National Weather Service said. Along with the humidity, it will feel closer to 98F. In Washington, the temperature may reach 98F and feel more like 104.

“It is the big cities, Washington, Philadelphia and New York City that are all going to be looking at excessive heat,” said Andrew Orrison, a forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center. “It is entirely going to be looking quite hot for this region today.”

Sweltering temperatures have clung to the eastern US and Midwest through the past week, pushing energy demand, slowing trains and prodding people to stay indoors. A large, persistent ridge of high pressure has focused hot and humid air over the most populous regions of the US.

On Saturday, Washington’s Dulles International Airport reached a record for the date of 100F, and Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport touched 101F. Reading, Pennsylvania, hit 101F and Allentown 98F, both new highs for the date.

While not as extensive as last week, heat advisories extend from western Massachusetts to coastal North Carolina. Along with the heat, ground-level ozone is rising and air quality is falling across parts of New Jersey and southern New York. In New York City, air quality levels are forecast to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, AirNow.gov said.

Clashing warm and cold fronts will touch off thunderstorms throughout the region, and possibly even tornadoes in Vermont, New Hampshire and parts of Massachusetts. With the storms, temperatures will drop with Monday’s high in New York only expected to be 86 and 89 in Washington.

Orrison said the relief will be short-lived.

“It will last for a couple of days, by the time we get to the middle of the week it will be right back up into the mid-90s,” Orrison said.

