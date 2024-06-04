(Bloomberg) -- New York Community Bancorp Chief Executive Officer Joseph Otting was named executive chairman, bolstering his role atop the firm he’s seeking to turn around.

Alessandro DiNello, who had been non-executive chairman, will step down from that role this week and remain on the board as a director and senior adviser to Otting, the bank said Tuesday in a statement. Otting’s appointment will take effect after the close of business Wednesday.

The move “will better facilitate his ability, alongside the new senior executive leadership team, to continue to improve all aspects of the company’s operations and execute on its strategic initiatives,” NYCB said in the statement.

Otting, a former comptroller of the currency, is overhauling the bank’s balance sheet after concerns about its outsize exposure to New York commercial real estate sent the stock swooning earlier this year. Weeks later, it received a capital injection from a group of investors led by former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Otting was named CEO.

Shares of Hicksville, New York-based NYCB have plunged 69% this year.

