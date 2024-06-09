(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling party lost ground in Hungary’s elections for European Parliament, which was marked by the surge of an upstart politician who’s set to challenge the five-term leader’s dominance.

Orban’s Fidesz party was on track to win 44% of the vote on Sunday, with political newcomer Peter Magyar’s Tisza party coming in second at 31%, according partial results with almost half of the votes counted.

The premier had sought to limit the fallout from his party’s worst political scandal, which toppled the nation’s president and Fidesz’s top EU assembly candidate earlier this year, as well as dissatisfaction with an anemic economy.

But the biggest winner was Magyar, a lawyer, former diplomat and state company executive, who now poses the biggest threat to Orban’s 14-year rule. The ballot result positions him to claim the mantle as Orban’s main challenger in the 2026 parliamentary election.

Magyar registered his Tisza party for the election at the last minute. In a whirlwind campaign across Hungary, he organized the biggest anti-government protests since Orban’s return to power in 2010, outshining a lackluster and fragmented opposition by zooming in on corruption and capitalizing on ruling party scandals.

Orban mobilized his voters by casting EU elections as a choice between war and peace in the shadow of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The nationalist leader portrayed himself as the one preventing Hungary from sliding into conflict by his controversial attempts to stop or slow Western aid to Kyiv.

Orban has recently floated the idea of redefining Hungary’s NATO membership to avoid taking part in pro-Ukrainian aid efforts.

