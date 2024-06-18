(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S reported the third fire in just over a month at its Danish facilities, this time at an office building it had rented near its headquarters.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon on the roof of a building in Bagsvaerd, though not at Novo’s head office, the drugmaker said in an e-mailed statement. Firefighters quickly got the blaze under control, and it was extinguished after a couple of hours, local fire service chief Rasmus Storgaard said.

The incident comes less than four weeks after the drugmaker lost an office building at its Bagsvaerd headquarters complex, near Copenhagen, to a massive fire. Less than a week before that, a blaze broke out on the roof of a building under construction at Novo’s factory complex in Kalundborg, about an hour and a half west of the Danish capital.

There’s no indication of criminal action in relation to Tuesday’s blaze or the previous fires, nor is there an indication of a connection between them, a Novo spokesman said by e-mail. The fire did not spread to any surrounding buildings, Novo said.

The rash of fires comes as the Danish drugmaker rushes to scale up production of its blockbuster obesity and diabetes drugs Wegovy and Ozempic. Novo halted roof repairs across its sites last month as it investigated the fire in Kalundborg, a crucial manufacturing hub for the drugs.

Police investigating the Kalundborg fire found two non-Danish workers at the construction site who didn’t have necessary work permits, Novo said in a statement, confirming an earlier report by Danish news website MedWatch. The workers were external employees, and immigration authorities will decide on the ramifications for them, the company said. Novo is considering “various sanctions” if suppliers don’t comply with the law, the company said.

The workers were performing so-called “hot work,” which includes welding, and didn’t have a work permit for that specific task, MedWatch said, citing minutes from a safety meeting.

Novo said the authorities’ investigation of the Kalundborg fire is still under way, and the company can’t say “with certainty how or why the fire occurred.”

Firefighters were expected to remain at the Bagsvaerd site into Tuesday evening to ensure no flames remained on the roof, Storgaard said.

One firefighter was taken to hospital for observation after being near a gas cylinder that exploded shortly after he got onto the roof, the fire chief said. He was not seriously injured. About 35 firefighters and 15 fire trucks were sent to the scene.

Novo’s shares were little changed at the close of Copenhagen trading.

--With assistance from Sara Sjolin.

(Updates with fire chief’s comments, investigation from second paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.