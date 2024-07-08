(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan Stock Exchange halted trading for two hours after a fire broke out at the main building in Karachi on Monday morning.

There were no casualties and the fire has been contained, said Farrukh Khan, chief executive officer at Pakistan Stock Exchange. The situation is under control and employees have been allowed to get back into their offices, the exchange said in a notice. The exchange suspended stock trading for two hours until 12:25 p.m. local time.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index has gained about 30% in dollar terms year-to-date and is one of the best performers globally, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The gauge was little changed on Monday before trading was suspended.

Trading started on schedule but several brokerage houses were having issues, said Bilal Khan, head of institutional equity sales at Arif Habib in Karachi.

The fire started one hour before trading was slated to begin and employees were not allowed inside the building, said Humayun Javed, CEO at WE Financial Services, which has an office in the building. The fire started at one of the brokerage houses and didn’t spread, he said.

