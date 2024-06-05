(Bloomberg) -- A top dealmaker is predicting busy times ahead for mergers and acquisitions with deal volumes up 16% so far this year.

“Confidence is returning to board rooms, to C-suites — companies are willing to make big, bold bets on M&A,” Jim Langston, a partner in the mergers and acquisitions group at Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.

Corporate buyers have been at the forefront of the jump, with mega deals powering a rebound this year. More than a dozen deals valued at $10 billion have been announced, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Private equity firms have also started to return to the market after sitting out much of last year. That may continue as markets get more clarity about the direction of interest rates, Langston said.

“I think we’re about to turn a corner and get into the early stage of a private M&A super cycle,” Langston said.

“Those investors have been on the sidelines for 18 plus months now. Their LPs are clamoring for them to return capital, the dry powder remains at a high-water mark. They need to invest and debt markets are more constructive now than they have been at any point of the year and there are creative structures available,” Langston said.

Langston has advised companies including T-Mobile US Inc., General Mills Inc. and ArcelorMittal SA, according to Paul Weiss’s website. He’s also advised the private equity firms TPG Inc. and Warburg Pincus on numerous transactions. Langston joined the firm last month from law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, where he helped lead the US M&A group.

