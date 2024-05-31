(Bloomberg) -- Penn Entertainment Inc. shares soared after an activist investor called for the sale of the casino company, saying a failed deal and growing pattern of guidance misses have damaged management’s credibility.

Penn’s casinos could be worth as much as $6.9 billion in a sale, Donerail Group Managing Partner Will Wyatt wrote in a six-page letter to Penn Chairman David Handler on Friday. “Penn’s suite of highly strategic casino assets alone could be worth more than double the company’s current market capitalization.”

The shares were up about 15% to $16.76 as of 10:44 a.m. in New York, giving Penn a market value of $2.6 billion. Donerail, a Los Angeles-based investment manager, didn’t say how many shares of Penn it owns. A spokesperson for Penn declined to comment on the letter.

Since early 2020, the casino company has spent about $4 billion to crack the online betting market, much of it through acquisitions such as Barstool Sports and the Score, yet the strategy hasn’t panned out, according the letter. Barstool was later sold back to its founder for $1.

Last year, Penn signed a ten-year $2 billion deal with Walt Disney Co. to offer sports betting under the ESPN brand.

Joseph Greff, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase, said in a research note that while he doesn’t disagree with the points Donerail is making, he doesn’t think Penn will put itself up for sale, given the difficulties of finding a buyer and the challenges of disentangling itself from the ESPN deal.

Penn has increased its projected losses in online betting for 2024 and has forecast an interactive loss of about $500 million. The board has approved $99.3 million of total compensation for Penn Chief Executive Officer Jay Snowden from 2020 to 2023, according to the letter. But since his appointment the shares have lost 43% of their value, Wyatt wrote.

