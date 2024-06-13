(Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon renewed a contract with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to provide Starlink internet services in Ukraine for another six months, a fresh sign that the two sides have moved past a dispute over how the terminals were being used in the conflict zone.

US Space Force has extended a contract with SpaceX until Nov. 30 at a cost of $14.1 million, Space Systems Command spokeswoman Bonnie Poindexter said in a statement. “The contract provides access to the Starlink constellation, hardware, and customer support under negotiated terms and conditions,” she said.

US military officials have praised the portable Starlink terminals, which provide high-speed broadband internet connections for critical military communications as well as the civilian population, since Russia’s February 2022 invasion. Ukraine said later that year that it had received 10,000 Starlink terminals.

But the arrangement made Musk, one of the world’s richest men, uneasy. In 2022, he threatened to cut financial support for Starlink in Ukraine, saying his company couldn’t carry the costs indefinitely. He also said the terminals weren’t intended for military use and said in a tweet last year “we will not enable escalation of conflict that may lead to WW3.”

Around the same time, Musk irked the Biden administration by offering a peace proposal that would cede Crimea to Russia and redo elections in areas of Ukraine taken over by Russia. The tension also raised questions about the Pentagon’s growing reliance on SpaceX to launch some of its most sensitive military satellites.

The Pentagon later signed a $23 million contract with SpaceX in 2023 to pay for the terminals, and relations have gradually improved. That original contract rose to $26.4 million, and defense officials are even working with SpaceX to blunt Russia’s unauthorized use of the terminals on the battlefield.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly said the US will support Ukraine to win the war for “as long as it takes.” On Thursday, the two sides signed a 10-year security agreement on the sidelines of the Group of Seven meeting in Italy. That follows similar deals Kyiv has reached with countries including the UK, Germany, France and Japan.

The Pentagon’s deputy assistant secretary for space and missile defense, John Hill, told Sen. Elizabeth Warren during a hearing last month that “not only has SpaceX been very cooperative with the entire United States government and the government of Ukraine, they’ve been forward leaning in identifying and bringing information to us” on Russian efforts.

The Starlink contract now stands at about $40 million. That’s a fraction of the $2.5 billion in contracts that SpaceX has won as part of a program to launch the military satellites. SpaceX is also bidding in a fresh round, competing against United Launch Alliance, a joint-venture between Lockheed Martin Corp. and Boeing Co.

