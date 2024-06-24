(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines said last week’s encounter with China in the South China Sea where a Filipino soldier lost a finger was a “deliberate act” from Beijing.

Manila has “come to the conclusion that it was not a misunderstanding or an accident,” Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro told a briefing Monday. “We are not downplaying the incident. It was an aggressive and illegal use of force.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Sunday that the nation would not resort to force or intimidation in the contested waters following the June 17 clash, and is “not in the business to instigate wars.”

