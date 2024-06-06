(Bloomberg) -- Piper Sandler Cos. has agreed to acquire alternatives-focused investment bank Aviditi Advisors as it seeks to expand its services in the private equity business.

The deal is expected to close late in the third quarter, Minneapolis-based Piper Sandler said in a statement, without disclosing the terms. The Wall Street Journal first reported the acquisition.

Aviditi provides services to private equity managers and investors, including raising capital for funds. It will become Piper Sandler’s private capital advisory group after the deal, with a team of about 50 professionals in North America and Europe, Piper Sandler said.

The purchase is another example of consolidation in the investment-banking sector. Los Angeles-based investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc. completed the acquisition of Triago, another placement agent, earlier this year.

