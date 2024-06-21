(Bloomberg) -- Polish policymaker Gabriela Maslowska said that neither interest rate cuts nor hikes could be ruled out in the European Union member state, though she expressed the hope that lower borrowing costs would happen next year.

Poland’s central bank left the benchmark rate unchanged at 5.75% for an eight month June 5, citing concerns that inflation will rebound this year due to wage growth, higher food tax and reduced energy price caps.

“There is a need for flexibility when conducting monetary policy and for this reason I wouldn’t rule out any scenario today: neither one of cuts nor one of increased interest rates,” Maslowska said in e-mailed comments. “I hope, though, that next year conditions will emerge for rates to be lowered rather than for them to have to be raised.”

The Monetary Policy Council member’s remarks echo the position of Governor Adam Glapinski, who said this month that he hoped for cuts in mid-2025, but didn’t exclude hikes if inflation became sticky around the 5% level.

A key condition for a rates cut would be a high probability of consumer inflation coming below the upper limit of the central bank’s tolerance band over the next several months, Maslowska said. The bank’s inflation target is 2.5% with a tolerance range of plus/minus 1 percentage point.

Another strong argument for reductions would be “an overly radical strengthening of the zloty,” Maslowska said.

If the central bank’s so-called quick monitoring survey among companies were to indicate that the zloty level poses a risk for Poland’s export profitability, “one could consider not only a rate cut, but also currency interventions,” according to Maslowska. The central bank regularly says it may intervene on currency markets.

Still, Maslowska refrained from commenting on the details of the central bank’s monetary policy in 2025. “Various scenarios are possible, I don’t rule out anything at the moment,” she said.

