(Bloomberg) -- The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Sergei Shoigu, the ousted Russian defense minister, over allegations he committed war crimes in Ukraine.

Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s army chief, are each accused of the war crime of directing attacks at civilian objects and causing excessive incidental harm to civilians in Ukraine, according to a statement by the ICC on Tuesday.

The Hague-based court said there are reasonable grounds to believe that the two suspects bear responsibility for missile strikes carried out by the Russian armed forces against Ukrainian electric infrastructure between at least October 2022 until at least March 2023.

The ICC tries individuals for genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression. Russian President Vladimir Putin also faces an arrest warrant issued by the ICC in 2023 over war crimes related to the alleged abduction of children from Ukraine. Russia is not a signatory to the ICC and rarely engages with any charges filed against it.

Putin’s travel abroad has been restricted since the ICC issued the arrest warrant against him. He didn’t travel to South Africa for the BRICS summit last August because of the risk he would face arrest.

Shoigu, 68, was defense minister from 2012 until last month, when Putin replaced him with a trained economist, Andrey Belousov, in an effort to make the Russian war machine more efficient. He is regarded as one of Putin’s closest allies.

He had faced criticism for his handling of the invasion of Ukraine, most prominently from the late Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a failed mutiny in June last year to try to oust Shoigu and Gerasimov.

Now Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Shoigu in his defense ministry post had ordered an intensification of missile and drone attacks on Ukraine in recent months in response to the US decision to supply more weapons to its ally.

Gerasimov has been Chief of the General Staff since November 2012 and has been in overall charge of Russia’s war operations in Ukraine since January last year. Putin ordered Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.