RBI Keeps Rates on Hold as New Modi Administration Awaited

(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, as expected, keeping its focus on inflation amid policy uncertainty following an unexpected election result.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted four-to-two to keep the benchmark repurchase rate at 6.5% Friday, in line with the forecasts from all 34 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The six-member panel also decided to retain its hawkish policy stance of “withdrawal of accommodation.”

The decision comes just days after a smaller-than-expected poll victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party, forcing it to share power in a coalition government and raising the possibility that it may veer from its relatively conservative fiscal path. Economists say the BJP-led government may be pressured to raise welfare spending to shore up support, an approach that could further stoke inflation.

India’s rapid economic expansion will give the central bank room to focus on price stability. Growth topped 8% in the fiscal year that ended in March, while inflation was at 4.83% in April, above the central bank’s 4% target.

The RBI raised its growth projection for the fiscal year through March 2025 to 7.2% from 7% and maintained its inflation forecast at 4.5%.

Das said policymakers should remain vigilant on inflation risks, and “uncertainties related to food prices need close monitoring.”

Stocks held onto their gains, while sovereign bonds edged lower. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond rose 2 basis points to 7.03%. The rupee traded little changed.

A severe heat wave across the country has renewed fears of a price spike, even though monsoon rains, which irrigate half of India’s farmlands, have arrived on time, providing relief to farmers.

Economists don’t expect rate cuts until the final quarter of this year and predict the RBI will likely only move after the US Federal Reserve pivots.

