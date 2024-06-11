(Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of a real estate brokerage known for its billionaire clients will step back after sexual assault allegations against him became public.

Oren Alexander said in a post on Instagram that he is taking “a pause” from Official Partners, which he launched in 2022 with his brother Tal and a small group of executives. The Alexanders say they’ve landed $8 billion in sales across New York, South Florida and other luxury markets since starting their careers in the late 2000s.

Oren Alexander and his twin brother Alon Alexander are facing allegations of sexually assaulting two women, according to a pair of lawsuits filed in New York and first reported by the Real Deal. Alon has worked as president of Kent Services, a division of the business his mother Orly Alexander co-founded, Kent Security. Tal, who works closely with Oren at Official and lives in New York, is not named in the lawsuits.

The complaints were filed ahead of the expiration of a statute of limitations for civil sexual assault cases in New York.

“I have made the decision to take a pause from my work at Official as I shift my focus towards fighting these baseless civil claims,” Oren Alexander wrote in the Instagram post. “I am confident that through review of the extensive evidence, including text messages and other communications, that the truth will be brought to light.”

The brothers built out the Alexander Team at Douglas Elliman, and later took that group to Official. The pair has been known for having billionaire clients, including Ken Griffin when he broke a US record with his $238 million purchase of a penthouse at Manhattan’s 220 Central Park South. (A Griffin spokesperson said he worked with Tal on his contract for the property, which was signed in 2015.)

The Alexanders have also reportedly worked with clients ranging from Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to Steve Madden and Tommy Hilfiger.

“In light of recent claims filed against Oren Alexander related to alleged events in 2010 and 2012, Oren and Official have mutually agreed that he will step away from the company as the litigation is adjudicated,” Official said in an emailed statement. Tal Alexander will continue to oversee their team and the firm’s co-founders will operate the business, the statement added.

The team reported more than $810 million in sales volume in 2023 across New York, South Florida and other luxury markets, making it the top-selling mid-sized US group by volume, according to RealTrends. Known for keeping a high profile in Manhattan, Miami and the international hotspots, Oren Alexander boasted about the wealth of his clients and his team’s sales skills.

“We’re the 0.1% of brokers that really sell to the 0.1% of clients,” he told Bloomberg News in 2022 from St. Tropez, France.

(Updates with comment in sixth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.