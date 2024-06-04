(Bloomberg) -- The Thai seafood supplier that owns Red Lobster Management LLC said it has achieved three of its ESG targets, triggering lower interest rates on its sustainability-linked bonds.

Thai Union Group Pcl has met goals including on emissions and is therefore lowering the coupon on bonds maturing in 2026, 2028 and 2031, according to letters seen by Bloomberg. The move — impacting 11 billion baht ($300 million) of securities — is unusual in the SLB market, where typically issuers pay a penalty for missing targets rather than getting rewarded for meeting them.

It’s a fresh milestone in the burgeoning market for bonds linked to environmental, social and governance goals. Investors have been watching out for companies that could miss targets in case that jolts bond prices. That happened when Enel SpA, the first to issue an SLB in 2019, failed to achieve an emissions goal earlier this year.

According to its website, the ESG goals Thai Union met are related to maintaining high rankings in Dow Jones sustainability indexes, reducing a measure of the carbon intensity of its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 4% annually, and increasing the percentage of tuna purchased from vessels equipped with electronic monitoring or human observers.

Thai Union, which produces tuna for John West, warned last year that fish will need to get pricier as seafood production becomes more sustainable. Its plan fell short of committing to sustainable fishing, which keeps fish stocks healthy and protects other marine life. Meanwhile, intensive shrimp farming can pump waste into oceans, destroy mangroves and has been linked to global warming.

Thai Union’s finances have been in focus in recent months, as Red Lobster filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May. The bond coupons will be cut by 10 basis points, taking the 2026 note down to 2.17% and the 2031 issue to 3.26%.

