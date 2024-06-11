(Bloomberg) -- A Rubis SCA investor lost his bid to overhaul the French petroleum product distributor’s supervisory board after most shareholders sided with management at the company’s annual general meeting.

Entrepreneur Patrick Molis failed to win enough votes to replace four of the company’s board members — including the current chairman — with himself and three allies. Rubis’ shares have almost halved since 2018.

The feud had raised investor speculation about a potential shake-up after French billionaire Vincent Bollore, Canadian businessman Ronald Sämann, as well as Molis and his Compagnie Nationale de Navigation, all disclosed 5% stakes in Rubis in recent months.

Rubis’s management has accused Molis of seeking “creeping control” of the company. For his part, Molis told a shareholder meeting before the vote that he wanted to improve the governance of the company and have “a constructive dialog” with the management.

Sämann, the majority shareholder of Car-Freshner Corp., was elected to the Rubis board on Tuesday with the support of the group, despite his recent criticism over strategy and governance.

While Rubis managing partners Jacques Riou, Gilles Gobin and his daughter Clarisse Gobin-Swiecznik only own just over 2% of the company’s shares, they have a broad sway over the firm due to its status as a partnership limited by shares, known in French as société en commandite par actions.

Rubis, which distributes products such as gasoline and bitumen in Europe, Africa and the Caribbean, is currently selling its stake in its oil and chemicals terminal business, while it’s boosting investment in clean power after its 2022 acquisition of a solar farm developer.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.