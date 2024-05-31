(Bloomberg) -- These are the latest verified results from South Africa’s national election, released by the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

The tables show support for the African National Congress, Democratic Alliance, uMkhonto weSizwe Party, Economic Freedom Fighters and some smaller parties.

About 27.7 million people registered to vote.

For 2024, voters received two national ballots:

A national ballot contested solely by political parties — 200 National Assembly seats will be allocated from here. It contained 52 parties

A new national-regional ballot, where independent candidates can — for the first time — contest for the remaining 200 National Assembly seats together with political parties. This paper differs from province to province, and there are six independents running in four provinces

NOTE: The partial results may not be an accurate indication of the final outcome because counting from rural areas and townships where the ANC has historically had more support tends to take longer. Population density in the different voting districts can also be a variable.

NOTE: The portion of results completed reflects the percentage of voting districts that have completed their count of the national ballot.

Percentage share of vote on national and national-regional ballots

For national, 16.2 million votes counted and verified, and 23,274 of 23,292 voting districts completed

For national-regional, 16 million votes counted and verified, and 23,274 of 23,292 voting districts completed

*Did not contest previous election

Gauteng

Registered voters: 6.54 million

Votes tallied: 3,929,342

2,786 of 2,797 voting districts counted

*Did not contest previous election

KwaZulu-Natal

Registered voters: 5.74 million

Votes tallied: 3,547,892

All 4,974 voting districts counted

*Did not contest previous election

Western Cape

Registered voters: 3.31 million

Votes tallied: 1,983,137

All 1,572 voting districts counted

*Did not contest previous election

Eastern Cape

Registered voters: 3.44 million

Votes tallied: 1,811,937

4,866 of 4,868 voting districts counted

Mpumalanga

Registered voters: 2.03 million

Votes tallied: 1,155,811

All 1,811 voting districts counted

*Did not contest previous election

Limpopo

Registered voters: 2.78 million

Votes tallied: 1,429,386

All 3,216 voting districts counted

North West

Registered voters: 1.77 million

Votes tallied: 896,609

All 1,738 voting districts counted

Free State

Registered voters: 1.45 million

Votes tallied: 837,188

All 1,586 voting districts counted

Northern Cape

Registered voters: 655,286

Votes tallied: 400,185 for voter turnout of 61%

All 730 voting districts counted

*Did not contest previous election

